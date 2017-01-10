Traffic disruptions occurred on Road 4 southwards of the Ganot intersection, due to a procession of cars driven by disabled protesters driving intentionally slowly in all the lanes
Drivers are advised to find alternative routes.
|
14:11
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 11, 5778 , 01/10/17
Disabled slow traffic on Road 4 southbound near Ganot
Traffic disruptions occurred on Road 4 southwards of the Ganot intersection, due to a procession of cars driven by disabled protesters driving intentionally slowly in all the lanes
Drivers are advised to find alternative routes.
Last Briefs