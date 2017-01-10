14:11 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 11, 5778 , 01/10/17 Tishrei 11, 5778 , 01/10/17 Disabled slow traffic on Road 4 southbound near Ganot Traffic disruptions occurred on Road 4 southwards of the Ganot intersection, due to a procession of cars driven by disabled protesters driving intentionally slowly in all the lanes Drivers are advised to find alternative routes. ► ◄ Last Briefs