  Tishrei 11, 5778 , 01/10/17

Disabled slow traffic on Road 4 southbound near Ganot

Traffic disruptions occurred on Road 4 southwards of the Ganot intersection, due to a procession of cars driven by disabled protesters driving intentionally slowly in all the lanes

Drivers are advised to find alternative routes.

