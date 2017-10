13:57 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 11, 5778 , 01/10/17 Tishrei 11, 5778 , 01/10/17 Minister Levin: An historic opportunity missed Tourism Minister Yariv Levin(Likud) attacked the government decision to postpone the change in ministerial appointment strategy. Levin, who proposed the change together with Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked, claimed that an historic opportunity to fix the appointment procedures had been missed, which could enable better governance and more appropriate appointments.

► ◄ Last Briefs