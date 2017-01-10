13:39 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 11, 5778 , 01/10/17 Tishrei 11, 5778 , 01/10/17 15-year-old falls off ladder while building Sukkah A 15-year-old fell off a ladder while building a Sukkah in an Ashdod synagogue compound. MDA teams provided medical attention for the youth and transferred him in moderate condition to the Barzilai hospital in Ashkelon. ► ◄ Last Briefs