|
13:39
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 11, 5778 , 01/10/17
15-year-old falls off ladder while building Sukkah
A 15-year-old fell off a ladder while building a Sukkah in an Ashdod synagogue compound.
MDA teams provided medical attention for the youth and transferred him in moderate condition to the Barzilai hospital in Ashkelon.
