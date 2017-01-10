At least 28 civilians were killed over the weekend in an aerial attack on the Idlib region in Syria, which is held by rebel forces.
Reports say that 4 children are among those killed in the attack.
|
08:34
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 11, 5778 , 01/10/17
28 civilians killed in air raid on Syrian rebel region
At least 28 civilians were killed over the weekend in an aerial attack on the Idlib region in Syria, which is held by rebel forces.
Reports say that 4 children are among those killed in the attack.
Last Briefs