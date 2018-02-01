US pulls 60% of Cuban diplomats after health 'attacks'

The U.S. State Department has ordered more than half its diplomats in Cuba to leave the country and has warned Americans against traveling to Cuba after a series of mysterious health “attacks” on its officials injured 21 people.

U.S. and Cuban investigators still haven’t determined the source of the attacks, which left some staff with injuries from hearing loss and cognitive issues to difficulty sleeping, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said in a statement Friday.

The State Department said that “Because our personnel’s safety is at risk, and we are unable to identify the source of the attacks, we believe U.S. citizens may also be at risk and warn them not to travel to Cuba. Attacks have occurred in U.S. diplomatic residences and hotels frequented by U.S. citizens.”

The Cuban foreign ministry termed the decision "hasty" and added that Washington's actions would influence ties between the two countries.