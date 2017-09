00:40 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 11, 5778 , 01/10/17 Tishrei 11, 5778 , 01/10/17 Erdogan: Mossad responsible for Kurdish independence Read more Turkey's President Erdogan claims Israel's Mossad responsible for Kurdish vote for independence, threatens to cut off crude oil exports. ► ◄ Last Briefs