The U.S. military said on Friday it has confirmed an additional 50 civilians killed by U.S. coalition air or artillery strikes in Iraq and Syria, reports The Associated Press.

That raises the total number of civilians assessed to have been unintentionally killed by the coalition since August 2014 to 735.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Yom Kippur in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)