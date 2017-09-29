WJC criticizes EU Parliament for hosting terrorist

Ronald S. Lauder, President of the World Jewish Congress (WJC), on Friday sharply criticized the European Parliament for hosting Leila Khaled, a convicted Palestinian Arab terrorist who continues to advocate violence against Israelis.

Khaled is also scheduled to speak in Spain at the publicly funded University of Madrid on September 30 and at the Madrid city council’s municipal auditorium on October 2.

