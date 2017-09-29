U.S. announces tighter financial sanctions on Russia

The United States Treasury on Friday announced tighter financial sanctions on Russian banks and energy firms due to Moscow's continued interference in Ukraine, AFP reports.

In a move aimed at making it harder for Russia's top financial institutions and oil and gas companies to raise long-term funding, the Treasury cut the length of maturity of bonds issued by those companies that U.S. individuals and institutions are allowed to trade.

