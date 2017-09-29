Iranian official to Trump: Go ahead, cancel the deal

General Hossein Salami, the Deputy Chief Commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), said that Iran would be better off and more powerful without the 2015 nuclear agreement, adding that U.S. President Donald Trump can in no way pressure Iran through his threats to scrap the deal.

"We have not built our life on the basis of interaction with the U.S., as the life of the Iranian nation is independent from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA)", Salami said on Thursday, according to the semiofficial Fars news agency.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Yom Kippur in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)