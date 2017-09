14:16 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 9, 5778 , 29/09/17 Tishrei 9, 5778 , 29/09/17 YESHA Council commends US Ambassador for speaking the facts Read more Yesha Council's Revivi praises US Ambassador Friedman for describing reality, says world must understand Jewish towns are key to peace. ► ◄ Last Briefs