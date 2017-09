10:53 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 9, 5778 , 29/09/17 Tishrei 9, 5778 , 29/09/17 Pre-Yom Kippur playlist from Beit El Yeshiva Read more Listen to a Yom Kippur medley sung by students of Beit El's yeshiva, led by their dean, Rabbi Zalman Baruch Melamed. ► ◄ Last Briefs