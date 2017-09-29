Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the right conditions exist for the civil war in Syria to end.
Putin made the comments during a visit to Turkey, where he met with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, AFP reported.
|
02:14
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 9, 5778 , 29/09/17
Putin: Conditions exist for end of Syria war
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the right conditions exist for the civil war in Syria to end.
Putin made the comments during a visit to Turkey, where he met with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, AFP reported.
Last Briefs