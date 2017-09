The Palestinian Authority (PA) on Thursday issued a weak condemnation of the terror attack which took place near the town of Har Adar earlier this week, in which three Israelis were murdered.

Speaking on Voice of Palestine radio, PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas’s spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh said that Abbas’s "regular" position was "condemnation of all acts of violence, including this act, and condemnation of all acts of violence committed by any party."