Jason Greenblatt, U.S. President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace negotiator, on Thursday paid a condolence visit to the families of the three Israelis who were murdered in the terror attack near Har Adar this week.
News BriefsTishrei 8, 5778 , 28/09/17
Greenblatt visits families of Har Adar attack victims
