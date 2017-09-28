23:34
Reported

News Briefs

  Tishrei 8, 5778 , 28/09/17

Greenblatt visits families of Har Adar attack victims

Jason Greenblatt, U.S. President Donald Trump’s Middle East peace negotiator, on Thursday paid a condolence visit to the families of the three Israelis who were murdered in the terror attack near Har Adar this week.

