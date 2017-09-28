A 22-year-old man was moderately injured when his car overturned at the entrance to the community of Lotem in the Lower Galilee.
MDA teams provided him with medical treatment and transferred him to the Nahariya Medical Center.
|
22:45
Reported
Tishrei 8, 5778 , 28/09/17
Moderately injured in car flip near Lotam in Galilee
