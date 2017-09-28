Indicted for driving under influence, killing passerby

The Haifa District Attorney submitted to the local District Court an indictment against 33-year-old Aviad Madar on charges of manslaughter, driving under influence of alcohol and grievous bodily harm.

The accused was driving with his wife and two small children while he was drunk and extremely fatigued, not having slept for 27 hours. The accused at some point fell asleep and his car rammed into a bus stop near Givat Olga, killing a 60-year-old woman who was hit by his car as well as injuring another bystander.