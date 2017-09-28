Undercover unit nabs 3 Arab rioters in their village

Three Arabs who rioted in the Arab village of Bidu in the Jerusalem corridor were arrested in a complicated operation involving an undercover Border Police unit. The suspects were taken for interrogation by security forces.

One of the suspects was arrested while attempting to ignite a tyre. Police stated that "security forces will continue to coordinate and act using overt and covert means to eradicate the phenomenon of localized terror and to maintain order and security in the Judea and Samaria region."