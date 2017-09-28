Deputy Chief of Staff: Arab world is disintegrating

The annual ceremony commemorating 1,575 fallen members of the Paratroop corps took place at the Tel Nof base with the participation of Deputy Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi.

Kochavi spoke about the fast-paced changes in the regional situation and said that "large parts of the Arab world around us are disintegrating from a political perspective and worse still from an ethical and moral perspective." He added that " the chaos and instability are at the borders of Israel and we must deploy against them with determination and with the relevant,creative response."