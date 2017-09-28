Former terrorist hijacker speaks in European Parliament

The European Parliament held an event Tuesday entitled "Women in the Palestinian struggle." The event, sponsored by extreme left-wing parties in Europe, featured former terrorist Leila Khaled as a guest of honor.

Khaled was involved in a number of plane hijackings during the 70s. At present she is a member of the PNC and proceeded to attack Israeli policy in Judea and Samaria with venom, stating that "you don't see a comparison between Nazi activity and Zionist activity. The Nazis were tried in Nurenberg but nobody has tried the Zionists yet."

MK Yair Lapid discovered that the former terrorist is due to appear in Spain as well and said that "it is scandalous that the European Parliament gives a platform to such a terrorist. Spain should not make the same mistake, this is not a protest over the past, but rather Spanish public money could fuel terror in the future."