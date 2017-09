21:04 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 8, 5778 , 28/09/17 Tishrei 8, 5778 , 28/09/17 Livni on Trajtenberg resignation: A shame MK Tzipi Livni (Zionist Union) responded to the resignation of MK Manuel Trajtenberg from the Knesset. "It's a shame. Besides his extraordinary knowledge and talents, in addition to his deep commitment to society and the state- Meno is an ethical person and a wonderful friend, who didn't ask for anything. He will contribute a lot more to Israel. ► ◄ Last Briefs