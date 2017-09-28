20:42 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 8, 5778 , 28/09/17 Tishrei 8, 5778 , 28/09/17 Total closure in Judea and Samaria on Yom Kippur During the course of Yom Kippur which falls on Shabbat there will be a total closure in Judea,Samaria and the Jordan Valley. No entry of workers to communities will be allowed except for specially issued permits.

