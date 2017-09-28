MK Manuel Trajtenberg resigns from Knesset

MK Professor Manuel Trajtenberg(Zionist Union) has decided to resign from the Knesset, according to a report by Channel 2.

Before being elected to the Knesset in 2015, Trajtenberg served in several public roles. He was a consultant to the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Labor and to the Prime Minister's Office. In 2006 he was appointed the first chair of the Israeli National Economic Council, a post from which he resigned in 2009. In 2011, he was appointed to head a committee for negotiating with the Israeli protesters and recommending economic measures to overcome the crisis.