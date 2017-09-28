20:31
  Tishrei 8, 5778 , 28/09/17

Herzog: I'm upset by Manuel Trajtenberg's resignation

Opposition leader Yitzhak Herzog responded to the announcement by MK Manuel Trajtenberg that he was leaving the Knesset.

"I'm very upset about the announcement of Manu Trajtenberg. I was delighted when he accepted  my request to join politics and the Labor party because I believe that economic policy is based on professionalism as Manu has demonstrated on numerous occasions," Herzog said.

Menu is a personal friend who contributed greatly to the Zionist Union and to activities of the Knesset committees, particularly regarding youth. I am sure he will continue to influence wherever he goes."


 

