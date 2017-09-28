A 12-year-old boy fell off a tree on Maaglei Harim Levin street in Jerusalem. He is in moderate condition.
Tishrei 8, 5778 , 28/09/17
J'lem child falls off tree, moderately injured
A 12-year-old boy fell off a tree on Maaglei Harim Levin street in Jerusalem. He is in moderate condition.
An MDA team provided the boy with medical treatment and transferred him to the Shaarei Tzedek hospital in Jerusalem.
