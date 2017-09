20:15 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 8, 5778 , 28/09/17 Tishrei 8, 5778 , 28/09/17 A-G: Female exclusion is unfair discrimination Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit strongly rejected media reports that he would relax enforcement procedures regarding feminine exclusion. In a letter sent ot MK Ayelet Nahmias-Werbin(Zionist Union), Mandelblit stressed that there is no change in the general policy that female exclusion in the public arena is unfair discrimination. ► ◄ Last Briefs