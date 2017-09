More than 700 schoolgirls from grades 1-8 in Samaria schoold were taken to the Mount Gerizim lookout point on Joseph's tomb to mark the date when the IDF evacuated the tomb 17 years ago.

The pupils have been coming to the site for the past 17 years and singing, praying and learning about the hope to return to pray at the tomb of Joseph.

The pupils also created a movie clip in which they described the history of Joseph's tomb in the past few decades.