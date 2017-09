The IDF's Binyamin brigade has been active in the region of the villages of Bidu and Beit Suric in the wake of the murderous attack near the gate of Har Adar.

IDF forces worked around the clock to reach all hostile elements and performed arrests as well as confiscating 2 pistols and more than 50 illegal vehicles.

Directives regarding illegal construction were issued , work permits of the terrorist's relatives were confiscated, and inciteful posters were removed.