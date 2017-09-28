19:01 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 8, 5778 , 28/09/17 Tishrei 8, 5778 , 28/09/17 12-year-old electrocuted, moderately injured A 12-year-old girl was electrocuted in Moshav Yad Rambam near the city of Ramle. MDA teams provided her with medical treatment and transferred her in moderate condition to the Assaf Harofeh hospital. ► ◄ Last Briefs