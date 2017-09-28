US kindergarten:3-yr-old shoots,2 seriously injured

A 3-year-old child accidentally shot and seriously injured two other children at a US kindergarten Wednesday.

The shooting occurred at a unlicensed private childcare center in the city of Dearborn near Detroit,Michigan.

Police say the 2 children shot are in stable but serious condition.

“Obviously, there was a weapon in proximity to the kids, and that’s totally unacceptable to me, but I don’t want to comment any further on that,” Police Chief Ron Haddad said at a news conference near the house. “It’s totally tragic. It’s irresponsible.”