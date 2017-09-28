Tzfat:Two injured in crash between two motorcycles

Two people were moderately and lightly injured in a crash between two motorcyclists near the Tzfat country club.
MDA and United Hatzalah teams provided them with medical treatment and transferred them to the Sieff hospital.
