  Tishrei 8, 5778 , 28/09/17

Tzfat:Two injured in crash between two motorcycles

Two people were moderately and lightly injured in a crash between two motorcyclists near the Tzfat country club.

MDA and United Hatzalah teams provided them with medical treatment and transferred them to the Sieff hospital.


 

