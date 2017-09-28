Sharansky: Germany may relive its 20th century history

Jewish Agency head Natan Sharansky discussed developments in Germany in a special announcement:

"Latest developments in Germany in the wake of the recent elections raise the possibility of a revised approach to German history from the 20th century. I am deeply concerned over a certain type of speech which became popular in various circles during the course of this election campaign and its aftermath, and which indicates intentions to rewrite and rehabilitate Germany's role during the course of the Second World War and the Holocaust.

"In the period after the war, the German Federal Republic dealt courageously with its past and confessed its sins with honesty and integrity . At present we must be vigilant and alert to attempts to confer legitimacy via the parliamentary arena for anti-Semitic and xenophobic ideas.