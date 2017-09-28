17:01
  Tishrei 8, 5778 , 28/09/17

Two pedestrians injured in Petah Tikva accident

Two pedestrians, a 6-year-old boy and a woman, were moderately and lightly injured when they were hit by a car on a Petah Tikva street.

MDA teams provided medical treatment for the two and transferred them to the Beilinson hospital nearby.


 

