Two pedestrians, a 6-year-old boy and a woman, were moderately and lightly injured when they were hit by a car on a Petah Tikva street.
MDA teams provided medical treatment for the two and transferred them to the Beilinson hospital nearby.
|
17:01
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 8, 5778 , 28/09/17
Two pedestrians injured in Petah Tikva accident
Two pedestrians, a 6-year-old boy and a woman, were moderately and lightly injured when they were hit by a car on a Petah Tikva street.
MDA teams provided medical treatment for the two and transferred them to the Beilinson hospital nearby.
Last Briefs