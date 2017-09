Yahya Sinwar, the leader of Hamas in the Gaza strip, made a number of declarations while visiting Gaza youths.

Sinwar stated that the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades , the armed wing of Hamas, had improved their capabilities to the extent that they could now shoot the number of rockets they shot in the 51-day Protective Edge campaign in just 51 minutes.

Sinwar also mentioned that Hamas had reached the rapprochement agreement with the PA from a position of strength.