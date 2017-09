16:44 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 8, 5778 , 28/09/17 Tishrei 8, 5778 , 28/09/17 ISIS: We captured 2 Russian soldiers,1 Syrian soldier The ISIS news agency Amaq reports that ISIS members have captured two Russian soldiers as well as a Syrian soldier in the village of A-Shula in the Deir A-Zur region in Eastern Syria.

