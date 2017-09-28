The Tel Aviv Magistrates Court extended the remand of a Jaffa father and daughter for five days after they were arrested on suspicion of attacking security guards at the Ichilov hospital in Tel Aviv.
News Briefs
Father, daughter remanded for attacking hospital guards
