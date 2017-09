16:06 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 8, 5778 , 28/09/17 Tishrei 8, 5778 , 28/09/17 Dr. Tamar Elram to head Hadassah-Mt. Scopus hospital Dr. Tamar Elram has been appointed the director of the Hadassah hospital on Mt. Scopus. Dr. Elram will enter her new role in the coming weeks.

