MK Forer: Naor can't decide which ceremony she likes

Mk Oded Forer(Yisrael Beitenu) explained in an Arutz Sheva interview that he believes a law is needed to enable the death sentence for terrorists since " a terrorist sitting in Israeli jails enjoys payments from the PA and his family receives a special status while he awaits the next deal to release terrorists and this must be terminated. Every attacker should know that he may face the death sentence."

Forer sharply criticized the boycotting of the state ceremony marking 50 years since the founding of Gush Etzion by the Zionist Union, Supreme Court and the EU. Forer said that "Miriam Naor cannot decide which ceremony she likes and which not. At state events the three powers must be represented and there must be a Supreme Court representative."



