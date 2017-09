10 Knesset members sent a letter to Prime Minister Netanyahu, requesting that he authorize construction in the city of Hevron and in other places in Judea and Samaria.

The letter which was initiated by MK Sharren Haskel, stated that "building in Hevron is the most clearcut expression of our right to the land of our Forefathers, and it will fulfill the decision your government took 20 years ago to 'act to strengthen the Jewish community in Hevron.'"