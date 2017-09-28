US secretary explains changes to harassment policy

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos explained her changes to Obama policies on handling sexual assault on campuses, stating that too many students have been treated unfairly as colleges sought to comply with the original policy on the issue.

DeVos stated that "this interim guidance will help schools as they work to combat sexual misconduct and will treat all students fairly. Schools must continue to confront these horrific crimes and behaviors head-on. There will be no more sweeping them under the rug. But the process also must be fair and impartial, giving everyone more confidence in its outcomes."