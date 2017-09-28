15:17
Reported

News Briefs

  Tishrei 8, 5778 , 28/09/17

14 injured in accident between two minibuses

14 people were injured in a road accident between two minibuses on Road 60 near the Jezreel junction.

MDA paramedics transferred to the Ha'Emek hospital in Afula an 18-year-old youth who was moderately injured and 13 other lightly injured people.

Last Briefs