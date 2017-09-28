Driver charged with manslaughter in 2016 accident

Haifa District Prosecutors submitted indictments to the Haifa District Court on Thursday charging 33-year-old Aviad Madar of Hadera, with the killing of a Yokneam woman in an accident about a year ago on the Coastal Highway near the Olga Interchange, according to walla!

The indictment claims Madar was awake for 27 hours before the accident, and alcohol and cannabis were found in his blood. While he was driving he allegedly fell asleep, his vehicle went up on the sidewalk and hit a bus stop where the victim was. Madar was charged with manslaughter, driving under the influence and causing injury.