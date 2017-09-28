The Krayot Bridge at the Checkpost Junction on Highway 4 was blocked to northbound traffic Thursday afternoon due to a demonstratio by disabled organizations for more governmental assistance.
|
14:24
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 8, 5778 , 28/09/17
Disabled block northbound Krayot Bridge on Highway 4
The Krayot Bridge at the Checkpost Junction on Highway 4 was blocked to northbound traffic Thursday afternoon due to a demonstratio by disabled organizations for more governmental assistance.
Last Briefs