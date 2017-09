13:02 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 8, 5778 , 28/09/17 Tishrei 8, 5778 , 28/09/17 Austria bans burqas, other face coverings Read more Austria becomes the fifth European country to ban Muslim head coverings in public, and also bans scarves, masks, and clown paint. ► ◄ Last Briefs