The Ministry of Health warns against using Vedanate

The Health Ministry has issued a warning against the use of Vedanate, a supplement for people with type 2 diabetes that helps to reduce blood sugar level.

The ministry emphasized that the product does not have its approval, adding. "It is sold mainly on the Internet, on social networks, and sometimes in natural stores that imported the product illegally. The product is sold with false representation that it is natural and plant material, although in practice it contains medicinal substances and medical toxins."