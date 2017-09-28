US Senator: Interpol PA membership a setback for peace

Senator Ben Cardin (D-MD) said on Wednesday that the Interpol international police organization's decision to grant membership to the Palestinian Authority could harm peace efforts.

The Associated Press cited him as telling reporters, “The international community has a great deal at stake in pursuing the peace process between the Palestinians and the Israelis. There’s only one way forward: two states living side by side in peace; a Palestinian state and a Jewish state. To try to use international organizations to advance the cause only sets back that opportunity.”