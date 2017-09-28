Jerusalem nursery aide suspected of hitting 4-year-old

An assistant at a Jerusalem nursery school has been interrogated by the police following a complaint filed by a mother that the assistant hit her 4-year-old daughter.

The police immediately opened an investigation, collected testimonies from the kindergarten staff and other bodies. At the end of the interrogation, the Jerusalem resident in her fifties was released under restrictive conditions. Police indicated that at the end of the investigation, the material will be forwarded to the State Prosecutor's Office for review and a decision on whether or not to prosecute.