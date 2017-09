09:21 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 8, 5778 , 28/09/17 Tishrei 8, 5778 , 28/09/17 Rivlin salutes Daniel Pe'er President Reuven Rivlin expressed sadness on Thursday morning at the passing of announcer Daniel Pe'er. Rivlin said, "Daniel was a pillar of public broadcasting, a man of action and a first-rate professional, and Nechama and I were very saddened to hear the news of his death and we share his family's sorrow and cherish the memory of his work." ► ◄ Last Briefs