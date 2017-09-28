Itamar invites Avi Gabbay to visit

The Samarian Jewish community of Itamar reacted harshly this morning to Wednesday evening's words of Zionist Union Chairman Avi Gabbay that "Gush Etzion and Itamar are not the same for us" and that the residents are viewed as "rewriting history." Saying that "Gabbay believes that statements of artificial serverance between different parts of the homeland...will leave his party relevant," the community issued a statement that said, "If the chairman of the Zionist camp would return and read the history books of our young state, he would not be surprised to learn that 50 years ago, all the parts of the homeland were liberated in Judea and Samaria. Gush Etzion and Itamar alike."

Referring to a gaff by former Labor chairman Amir Peretz, Itamar Chairman Hananel Elkayam added, "I invite Mr. Avi Gabbay to visit Itamar, to hold the binoculars properly and see how Itamar, Kfar Etzion, Tel Aviv and the Hermon are one large bloc that cannot be cut off."

