08:25 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 8, 5778 , 28/09/17 Tishrei 8, 5778 , 28/09/17 Watch: 'Son of Hamas' stuns PA delegation at UNHCR Read more Mosab Hassan Yousef, son of a Hamas founder, calls out the Palestinian Authority for oppression of its own people in remarks at the United Nations Human Rights Council. ► ◄ Last Briefs